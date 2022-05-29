ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Tri-County Technical College said Sunday that its campuses will reopen on Monday following a recent threat.

We previously reported that the college posted a message online stating that no students or employees should report to any Tri-County Technical College Campus on May 27.

School officials said the college received a threat via email and it’s the second threat the college has received in the past 10 days.

The school said law enforcement believes the threats were intended to cause disruption but officials plan to proceed with caution.

Buildings will have limited access on campus and some entrances for vehicles will be closed, officials said.

Tri-County Police and other members of law enforcement plan to be at every campus.