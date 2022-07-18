GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A trial began Monday for a man accused of a deadly DUI crash in Greenville County.

We previously reported a woman died and three others were injured on August 6, 2019, on Wade Hampton Boulevard near Watson Road.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, Bradly Ryan Medlock, 49, of Taylors, was driving a Honda Crosstour when he hit a Chevrolet pick-up truck and Toyota Prius that was stopped at a traffic light.

All three drivers and a passenger in the Prius were taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the Prius passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim is identified as Kathy Ann Myers, 32, of Greenville.

Troopers aid Medlock was charged with felony DUI resulting in death and felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.