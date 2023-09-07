GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is scheduled to go on trial Monday for a fatal shooting in 2018.

7NEWS previously reported that Seuvarrggio Senwuez Rector was charged with murder, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy regarding the death of Hall Eskew.

Another suspect in the case, Harrison Christopher Gregory was also charged. Those charges have since been dismissed.

Deputies originally said at least one suspect was familiar with Eskew, and believed both conspired to kill him before reportedly doing so. Court records show charges against Gregory were dismissed in 2021.

Eskew’s body was found near railroad tracks close to Chick Springs Road and Michell Drive the same day he was reported missing in Spartanburg County.

Eskew was the brother of political and communications strategist Tucker Eskew.

Tucker Eskew served as Deputy Assistant to the President for Media Affairs and Global Communications under President George W. Bush.