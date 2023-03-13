Deputies said Hall Eskew was murdered in 2018.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is scheduled to go on trial Monday for a fatal shooting in 2018.

7NEWS previously reported that Seuvarrggio Senwuez Rector was charged with murder, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy regarding the death of Hall Eskew.

Investigators learned that Rector and Harrison Christopher Gregory were familiar with Eskew and conspired to kill him.

Eskew’s body was found near railroad tracks close to Chick Springs Road and Michell Drive the same day he was reported missing in Spartanburg County.

Eskew was the brother of political and communications strategist Tucker Eskew.

Tucker Eskew served as Deputy Assistant to the President for Media Affairs and Global Communications under President George W. Bush.