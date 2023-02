GREENVILLE COUNTY (WSPA) – A man is scheduled to go on trial Monday for a deadly shooting in 2019.

Greenville County Deputies said Braylon Lamar Morris shot and killed Michael Deck at the Walmart on White Horse Road in July of 2019.

The coroner initially said Deck suffered from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

In a court appearance after Morris was arrested, he told Deck’s father the reason he killed him was that Deck introduced him to someone Morris did not like.