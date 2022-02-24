SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – When responding to emergencies, every second counts. This is something that firefighters working for the Trinity Fire Department said they understand all too well.

“We cover 137 square miles,” Trinity Fire Department Chief Cody McCarley said. “That’s about a fifth of Spartanburg county. We cover 16 miles of Interstate 26 and many busy roads, such as Highway 221, 101, 418 and 417.”

40 percent of all the calls that come into the department are car crashes.

“Within the last month and a half, we responded to 10 accidents involving 18 wheelers.”

Sometimes, firefighters need to use extrication tools to cut open cars to rescue people inside. McCarley said the extrication equipment his team is currently using is 20-years-old and needs to be replaced.

“They were given to us from another department. The wear and tear on them was pretty bad when we received them. With the number of accidents we respond to, we put a lot of wear and tear on them as well.”

This week, Spartanburg County unanimously approved a request by McCarley to apply for a $25,000 grant from The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to buy new extrication tools. He said it will make a difference when someone’s life is in his team’s hands.

“Our number one goal is to provide the best service for our citizens.”

That service is what drives Trinity firefighters, like Justin Carter.

“Ultimately, at a young age, I decided this was what I wanted to do and fell through with it,” Carter explained.

Carter said being a firefighter is not just his job but his passion.

“It comes natural. Whenever you’re doing something that you love, you don’t really work a day in your life.”

If the department is awarded the grant, they will receive the new equipment this fall.