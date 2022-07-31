SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol crashed their vehicle during a Spartanburg County chase, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of passing cars on North Pine Street early Saturday morning.

The trooper then saw a black four-door sedan traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to do a traffic stop, deputies said. The sedan did not stop and a chase began.

The sheriff’s office said the trooper performed a PIT, precision immobilization technique, maneuver to end the chase.

Deputies said upon their arrival, they saw the suspect vehicle pointing in the opposite way of travel. There was damage to the passenger wheel well and to the passenger rear side panel.

The trooper’s vehicle had minimal domestic damage on the drive-side to the brush guard, according to the sheriff’s office.