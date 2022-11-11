GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who was injured in a hit-and-run was released from the hospital in Greenville County Friday morning.

Lance Corporal D. Kugler and Trooper B. Stuhmer were conducting a traffic stop on Oct. 16 when a silver Chrysler hit them and fled the scene.

Both troopers were taken to the hospital. Trooper Stuhmer was released but Trooper Kugler was in critical condition.

On Friday, Trooper Kugler was released from the hospital surrounded by family, friends and brothers in blue.