Trooper injured, suspect in custody after incident in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol has been taken to the hospital after a scuffle with a suspect in Cherokee County.

The incident happened near the intersection of Goforth Drive and Pacolet Highway, Wednesday evening.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller, the trooper was checking a driver’s license when the driver got out of the car and ran.

Mueller said that there was a scuffle between the trooper and the driver which caused the trooper to suffer a back injury.

The suspect was taken into custody.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating and there’s no word yet on any charges.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.