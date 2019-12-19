Trooper injured, suspect in custody after incident in Cherokee Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol has been taken to the hospital after a scuffle with a suspect in Cherokee County.

The incident happened near the intersection of Goforth Drive and Pacolet Highway, Wednesday evening.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller, the trooper was checking a driver’s license when the driver got out of the car and ran.

Mueller said that there was a scuffle between the trooper and the driver which caused the trooper to suffer a back injury.

The suspect was taken into custody.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating and there’s no word yet on any charges.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate A Remarkable Woman

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store