Trooper injured while responding to accident in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a trooper was injured while responding to an accident.

Lieutenant Ryan Flood said it happened Saturday morning near the intersection of West Blue Ridge Drive and Monaghan Avenue.

Deputies say just after midnight, they initially responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident and requested SC Highway Patrol.

When the trooper arrived and initiated their investigation, a separate non-related vehicle crashed into the trooper’s vehicle, injuring the trooper.

The trooper was transported to the hospital for medical treatment and Lt. Flood said he is alert and conscious.

Deputies have made contact with the driver of the vehicle and its occupants.

There is no word yet on the condition of the pedestrian.