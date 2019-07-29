Troopers investigating crash after SUV flips in Spartanburg Co.

Car flips during crash on International Drive in Spartanburg County, July 28, 2019 (WSPA Photo)

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Sunday evening that left an SUV on its side in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened around 6:40pm near the WSPA studios on International Drive near Fairforest Road.

A member of the 7News team witnessed the crash and said the SUV rolled over while attempting to maneuver a curve before ending up on its side.

The driver of the SUV appeared to be injured in the crash but could be seen walking away from the crash.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and there’s no word on the extent of injuries in the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.