CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly two-car crash on Pleasant School Road in Cherokee County, Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5:00pm near Lake Whelchel.

A 7 News crew at the scene saw at least one medical helicopter leaving the scene of what appeared to be a head-on crash.

There’s no word yet on any other injuries in the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.