Troopers investigating hit-and-run crash on S Batesville Rd. in Greenville Co.

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said crews are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a moped that happened late Wednesday night.

Troopers said the crash happened on South Batesville Road near Devenger Road.

A moped driver was injured during the crash and taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact highway patrol at (800) 768-1503 or (864) 241-1000.

Highway patrol and the SCHP MAIT team will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories