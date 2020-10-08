Troopers investigating hit-and-run crash on S Batesville Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said crews are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a moped that happened late Wednesday night.

Troopers said the crash happened on South Batesville Road near Devenger Road.

A moped driver was injured during the crash and taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact highway patrol at (800) 768-1503 or (864) 241-1000.

Highway patrol and the SCHP MAIT team will continue to investigate.