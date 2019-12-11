Troopers looking for suspect after chase, crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Troopers are searching for a suspect after a chase and crash involving a stolen vehicle in Spartanburg County, Tuesday evening.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop for an improper tag along US-221 at Stillhouse Road around 8:44pm.

The vehicle – which was stolen – did not stop which prompted a short chase.

That chase ended around six minutes later when the driver struck an embankment on Blackstock Road near Evins Road. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will investigate that crash.

The driver ran away from the crash scene and has not yet been caught, troopers said.

Officers are still searching the area, according to Highway Patrol.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.