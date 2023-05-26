GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The unofficial start of summer is here this weekend and many people are traveling to celebrate.

According to AAA, thousands of people are hitting the roads. At times on Friday, it caused a bit of a backup in some Upstate locations.

Tail lights and long lines of traffic are what many South Carolina drivers said they saw Friday.

“Most people are off on Monday so there’s probably going to be a bit more traffic volume,” said Master Trooper Mitch Ridgeway, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“We are thinking about embarking on to Atlanta and bothering a couple of friends of ours for some barbeque chicken,” said Greenville residents Lonnie and Marchette Swindell.

As people filled up their tanks and zipped off to their destinations, troopers reminded drivers that they will be out cracking down on those who disobey traffic laws.

“There will be more troopers out to stay more visible and to slow people down and we will be enforcing traffic laws across the state for Memorial weekend,” said Ridgeway.

Across town, the Berea Fire Department was busy tending to a backup of their own after a concrete truck overturned at the intersection of North Davis Drive and White Horse Road around 2:30 p.m. According to the Berea Fire Department, it was still filled with concrete and weighed over 40,000 pounds.

“There was a small spill of some combination of fluids from the truck,” said Battalion Chief Mark Thomas, Berea Fire Department. “It was mainly water but there was also some diesel fuel, some hydraulic fluid and possibly some engine oil also.”

A portion of White Horse Road near the intersection was blocked off while tow truck personnel worked to lift the truck and crews cleaned up the mess.

After multiple attempts, the Berea Fire Department said the truck was eventually turned back upright. All lanes of travel were reopened on White Horse Road around 6 p.m.

Before getting behind the wheel this weekend, troopers said to stay safe and think twice.

“Just make smart decisions and it should be a safe Memorial weekend,” said Ridgeway.

Whether you are traveling out of town for the holiday or plan to stay home, troopers are reminding you to obey traffic laws by wearing your seatbelt, limit your distractions and follow the speed limit.

AAA predicts 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend. It’s a 7% increase compared to last year.