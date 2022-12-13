GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in providing important information regarding a hit-and-run in November that left a pedestrian dead.

The collision happened on U.S. Highway 25 (White Horse Rd.) near W. Marion Rd. in Greenville County around 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

An unknown vehicle was traveling north on Hwy 25 when they fatally struck a pedestrian. The suspect fled the scene.

Troopers said the vehicle may have damage to the front.

Photo: South Carolina Highway Patrol

Anyone with information is asked to call highway patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1501. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers are 864-232-7463, or submit a tip online at 23crime.com.