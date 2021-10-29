Troopers seek information about hit and run in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a hit and run that left one person injured Wednesday.

Troopers said the hit and run happened at 11:15 p.m. on SC 129 (Fort Prince Blvd.) near Mustang Drag Road.

An unknown vehicle was traveling west on SC 129 near Mustang Drag Road when it hit a pedestrian, according to highway patrol. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries.

Trooper said the vehicle may be a 1997-2006 Dodge Ram. The vehicle may have damage to the right front headlight and passenger side mirror area.