TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – A locally-owned restaurant will be opening an additional location in the northern part of Greenville County.

Tropical Grille will open its twelfth restaurant in Travelers Rest at 5052 Old Buncombe Road in Suite F.

Tropical Grille will replace Parsley & Mint Mediterranean Eatery, which is marked as permanently closed.

There is no word on when Tropical Grille will open.