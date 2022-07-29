CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A truck driver was hit and killed early Friday morning in the parking lot of the UPS Freight facility in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Coroner said a UPS Freight driver had just pulled away from a dock at the facility around 4:44 a.m. when he stopped in the terminal yard on Pleasant School Road for an unknown reason.

The man, identified as 62-year-old Raymond David Boone, of Columbia, Missouri, got out of the rig and was hit by a vehicle driven by another employee.

Boone, who was not wearing a reflective vest, died from his injuries at the scene, according to the coroner.

The South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating Boone’s death.