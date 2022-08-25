SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens.

Excavator (Source: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound.

The truck was last captured on video around 7:15 p.m. heading north on the interstate, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the driver or the location of the excavator should contact Detective G. Cash at (864) 503-4586 or gcash@spartanburgcounty.org.