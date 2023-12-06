GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A truck was stolen from an Upstate neighborhood and crashed into a nearby home early Wednesday morning.

According to the Greer Police Department, officers responded at 1:08 a.m. to Ashdale Way in reference to car break-ins that had just happened.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they attempted a traffic stop on a 2021 white Ford pickup truck.

The truck fled from the officers but they did not pursue the truck.

Police said the truck traveled a short distance from the neighborhood and crashed into a house near the intersection of Westmoreland and Brockman-McClimon.

The suspect ran from the scene after the crash.

During the investigation, officers learned that the truck was stolen from a house on Rockmore Way, within the same subdivision.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This incident is still under investigation by the Greer Police Department.