Tryouts held for new Greenville USL Women’s League team

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph organization held open tryouts Saturday for its new USL Women’s League team.

50 players aged 15 and up flocked to Legacy Early College on Saturday to showcase their skills in front of Head Coach and Technical Director Julie Carlson and her staff.

Selected players have been invited back for an additional session on Sunday.

“We’re excited to kick off the women’s season this spring,” said Greenville Triumph Vice Chairman Doug Erwin.

“This is something we wanted to do since [we] formed the Triumph in 2018…We wanted to have a women’s program so to see this come to fruition and finally get a team going is something we’re really looking forward to, and we think we’ll be competitive right from the start.”

The USL W League kicks off in May of this year and will serve as a developmental pre-professional league.

The Greenville team’s name, color scheme and crest have not yet been revealed, but will be released soon. They’ll play their home matches at Legacy Early College Field in Greenville.