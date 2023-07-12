SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – More guns are being found at South Carolina airport security checkpoints over the first half of 2023 compared to the same period one year earlier.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), a total of 42 guns were found in carry-on luggage in the first half of the year compared to 38 in the first half of 2022.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and Myrtle Beach International Airport both saw large increases in the number of firearms found. The airports in Charleston and Columbia each saw decreases.

Airport 1st half 2023 1st half 2022 2022 Charleston International (CHS) 11 13 32 Greenville-Spartanburg International (GSP) 19 13 21 Columbia Metropolitan (CAE) 5 8 15 Myrtle Beach (MYR) 7 4 10 Florence Regional (FLO) 0 0 1 Hilton Head Island (HXD) 0 0 0 South Carolina total 42 38 79 National total 3,251 3,053 6,542 (From: Transportation Security Administration)

Nationally, the TSA said they saw nearly 200 more firearms in carry-on luggage at airport security checkpoints compared to the first half of 2022.

Travelers who bring firearms to the security checkpoint could face a fine of up to $15,000 and would lose their access to TSA PreCheck screening benefits for a period of time.

The airport with the highest number of firearms found at security checkpoints in 2022 was Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, with 448.

