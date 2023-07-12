SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – More guns are being found at South Carolina airport security checkpoints over the first half of 2023 compared to the same period one year earlier.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), a total of 42 guns were found in carry-on luggage in the first half of the year compared to 38 in the first half of 2022.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and Myrtle Beach International Airport both saw large increases in the number of firearms found. The airports in Charleston and Columbia each saw decreases.

Airport1st half 20231st half 20222022
Charleston International (CHS)111332
Greenville-Spartanburg International (GSP)191321
Columbia Metropolitan (CAE)5815
Myrtle Beach (MYR)7410
Florence Regional (FLO)001
Hilton Head Island (HXD)000
South Carolina total423879
National total3,2513,0536,542
(From: Transportation Security Administration)

Nationally, the TSA said they saw nearly 200 more firearms in carry-on luggage at airport security checkpoints compared to the first half of 2022.

Travelers who bring firearms to the security checkpoint could face a fine of up to $15,000 and would lose their access to TSA PreCheck screening benefits for a period of time.

The airport with the highest number of firearms found at security checkpoints in 2022 was Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, with 448.

Top 10 airports for TSA checkpoint firearm detections in 2022:

RankAirport (Code)Total
1Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)448
2Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)385
3Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)298
4Nashville International Airport (BNA)213
5Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)196
6Orlando International Airport (MCO)162
7Denver International Airport (DEN)156
8Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)150
9Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)134
10Tampa International Airport (TPA)131
(From: Transportation Security Administration)