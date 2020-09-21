Tuesday’s at the Jenny mixes vendors and live music in Greer

GREER, S.C (WSPA) – Greer event venue, the Spinning Jenny, has changed their typical schedule from centering around arts and live music performances to welcoming Tuesday markets with food and live music.

The Spinning Jenny will offer an open-air event series with local vendors, weekly themed food, adult beverages, live music and entertainment.

Tuesdays at the Jenny will run from Sept. 8 through Oct. 27 from 4:30-8:30 p.m.

There will be a vendor village set up each Tuesday and food trucks will also be on site. This week’s theme will be Barbeque & Bluegrass, featuring Pig On Fire BBQ and My Girl, My Whiskey & Me.

The Spinny Jenny co-owner Sharon Murry said COVID-19 caused some cancellations of their touring bands but opened them up to working with other vendors in the community and supporting the community as a whole.

Guests are encouraged to wear face masks and social distance. Hand sanitizer will be available.

The Spinning Jenny, located at 107 Cannon Street, is right in the heart of downtown Greer.