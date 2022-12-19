HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) — An organization that offers a free Christmas dinner to families in need, is itself in need of more turkeys, according to a press release from the organizers, The Bounty of Bethlehem.

The Bounty of Bethlehem Community Christmas Dinner is free for anyone to enjoy the festive sit-down or take-out Christmas Day meal.

If you would like to help, bring a turkey (sorry, no live ones! ) to The Salvation Army in Hendersonville on Monday or Tuesday at 239 3rd Avenue in Hendersonville.

The feast will be held on Christmas Day between 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. for anyone interested in attending.