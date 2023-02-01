ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people have been charged in connection with a string of recent break-ins at businesses across Asheville.

The break-ins happened in downtown Asheville, west Asheville, and the River Arts District over the past few months, police said.

Asheville Police said the two suspects were separately breaking into businesses.

61-year-old Ronald Steve Anderson was arrested and charged with six counts of felony breaking and entering, six counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and damage to real property.

Detectives said Anderson broke into six businesses in downtown Asheville on January 28.

42-year-old William Jeter Henson III was arrested on January 18 and charged with nine counts of felony breaking and entering, seven counts of larceny after breaking and entering.

Henson is accused of breaking into homes and eight businesses on Haywood Road and in the River Arts District, according to police.

Henson and Anderson are both being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center.