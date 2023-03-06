OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies arrested two people accused of breaking into an Oconee County motel room Friday evening and assaulting a person.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the burglary happened at the Days Inn on North Radio Station Boulevard near Seneca.

45-year-old Crystie Lynn Campbell and 32-year-old Steven Earl Medlin were each charged with first degree burglary. Campbell was also charged with second degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime while Medlin was charged with third degree assault and battery.

According to warrants, Campbell and Medlin broke into the room and assaulted the person inside.

Campbell, who was armed with a knife, hit the victim while Medlin put the victim in a headlock, warrants stated.

Campbell was arrested Friday night while Medlin was arrested Saturday morning. Both were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.