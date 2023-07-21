ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people, including a juvenile, are accused of kidnapping a man at gunpoint in Asheville in order to get money.

The Asheville Police Department said they were called to Ascot Point Circle shortly before 11 a.m. Friday where they found a 37-year-old man who had gotten away from two armed robbers.

The man told police that he was outside his home when two people approached him and forced him into his vehicle at gunpoint to get money.

Investigators said the victim eventually escaped and contacted police.

Officers were able to find the two suspects in the area and they were taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said a search of an apartment connected to the two suspects turned up a gun and other evidence.

21-year-old Jahad Marquise Craig was charged with kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Craig is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center without bond.

The juvenile suspect was taken into the custody of the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.