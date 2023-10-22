RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office set up checkpoints over the weekend leading to two people being arrested.

Deputies said that the checkpoints throughout high-crime areas led to twenty-four citations, two felony arrests, one misdemeanor arrest, and one vehicle being seized.

According to deputies, a vehicle driven by Davis Reid Chestnut drove through a checkpoint which led to a chase by deputies on Friday. The vehicle chase went into South Carolina before deputies were able to arrest Chestnut.

Chestnut is currently in custody in South Carolina and is facing extradition back to North Carolina where he will be charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

Also on Friday, deputies arrested Marvin Deon Logan, who had outstanding warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury. Logan was not given a bond.