ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that two people were arrested after a traffic stop and a foot chase.

Deputies said that they pulled over a black Jeep Cherokee after running the tag and seeing it actually belonged to a sedan. According to deputies, the mismatched tag prompted a traffic stop and deputies found four people inside the car.

Deputies said that the driver of the car, Antonio Lopez, was carrying a gun. The passenger of the car, Brenda Mincey, then took off running from the vehicle, holding two black bags with drugs falling out.

Deputies chased Mincey and were able to recover more than 550 grams of methamphetamine and another bag of 100 blue pills of roxicodone.

Mincey was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and the distribution of a scheduled II narcotic. Antonio Lopez was also arrested and charged with unlawful carry.