WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said two people from Florida have been charged in connection to an investigation involving multiple vehicle break-ins.

Deputies said vehicles were broken into, and items were stolen from South Cove County Park in October.

Shellmesha Laquesha Peterson, 25, of Fort Lauderdale, was charged with four counts each of breaking into a motor vehicle and petit larceny, and two counts of financial transaction card fraud.

Shellmesha Laquesha Peterson (Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Nyah Binghi Tafari Adderley (Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to deputies, Adderley broke into a 2018 Subaru Outback, a 2019 Toyota Highlander, a 2015 Honda CRV, and a 2010 Toyota Corolla at South Cove County Park on October 15.

On November 4, Nyah Binghi Tafari Adderley, 30, of Fort Lauderdale, was charged with four counts each of breaking into a motor vehicle and petit larceny, and two counts of financial transaction card fraud, in connection to the same investigation.

Adderley and Peterson used a victim’s credit card to buy Visa gift cards worth over $1,000.

Adderley has been released after paying bond. Peterson remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center.