CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested Sunday on charges of stealing a vehicle and illegally carrying a firearm.

On Thursday, May 11, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to School Road in Gaffney where a victim reported their 2006 Honda Pilot had been stolen.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, deputies found the stolen SUV pulling into a convenience store on Cherokee Avenue.

Deputies arrested Jessica Danielle Allison, who they said was driving the vehicle and her passenger, Donathan Keilon Studyvance, as they attempted to pay for gas. According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies approached Studyvance, he reportedly ran behind the convenience store and attempted to hide a firearm and drug paraphernalia.

Allison was charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle and Studyvance was arrested for unlawful carrying/possession of a firearm and littering.