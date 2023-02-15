ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- Officers with the Asheville Police Department said that they arrested two people on Tuesday.
According to officers, the two men were taken into custody for drug trafficking and gun charges. The men also had outstanding warrants.
Donterian Steffon Shivers, 33, was arrested and charged with the following:
- trafficking in cocaine by possession
- trafficking in cocaine by transport
- possession with Intent to sell or deliver cocaine
- possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000ft of a park
- possession with Intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000ft of a school
- carrying a concealed gun
- carrying a concealed handgun after consuming alcohol
- possess drug paraphernalia
- driving after consuming alcohol
- seatbelt violation
Carnell Winston Lordman, 32, was also arrested and charged with the following:
- felony probation violation (warrant)
- assault by strangulation (warrant)
- injury to personal property
- failure to appear on no operator license
- failure to appear on operate vehicle without insurance
- failure to appear on operate vehicle with no registration
- failure to appear on display fictitious license plate
- failure to appear on inspection violation
- failure to appear on open container in a vehicle
- failure to appear on failure to wear seatbelt
- resist, delay, obstruct
Officers seized the following:
- Glock 29 pistol (10mm)
- 259.79g of powder cocaine
- 86.4g of crack cocaine
- 238.30g of marijuana
- $850
Shivers was booked into the Buncombe County Jail and released under a $180,000 secured bond. Lordman was booked into the Buncombe County Jail under a $3,000 secured bond.
If you have information about illegal gun or drug activity, you can contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.