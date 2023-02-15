ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- Officers with the Asheville Police Department said that they arrested two people on Tuesday.

According to officers, the two men were taken into custody for drug trafficking and gun charges. The men also had outstanding warrants.

Donterian Steffon Shivers, 33, was arrested and charged with the following:

trafficking in cocaine by possession

trafficking in cocaine by transport

possession with Intent to sell or deliver cocaine

possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000ft of a park

possession with Intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000ft of a school

carrying a concealed gun

carrying a concealed handgun after consuming alcohol

possess drug paraphernalia

driving after consuming alcohol

seatbelt violation

Carnell Winston Lordman, 32, was also arrested and charged with the following:

felony probation violation (warrant)

assault by strangulation (warrant)

injury to personal property

failure to appear on no operator license

failure to appear on operate vehicle without insurance

failure to appear on operate vehicle with no registration

failure to appear on display fictitious license plate

failure to appear on inspection violation

failure to appear on open container in a vehicle

failure to appear on failure to wear seatbelt

resist, delay, obstruct

Officers seized the following:

Glock 29 pistol (10mm)

259.79g of powder cocaine

86.4g of crack cocaine

238.30g of marijuana

$850

Shivers was booked into the Buncombe County Jail and released under a $180,000 secured bond. Lordman was booked into the Buncombe County Jail under a $3,000 secured bond.

If you have information about illegal gun or drug activity, you can contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.