RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after they led deputies on a chase on Tuesday.

According to deputies, a deputy was patrolling the area of Rock Road in the Union Mills Community. While on patrol, a deputy tried to pull a vehicle over for a registration violation. The driver failed to stop and led Deputies on a chase.

During the pursuit, the vehicle ran off the road and crashed on Hudlow Road at Round Hill Baptist Church. Emergency personnel was called out to the scene.

Upon the arrival of medical personnel, the driver, who deputies identified as Alexandria Kennedy, 30, of Rutherfordton, was transported to the Hospital.

The passenger in the vehicle, Curtis Worley, 27, of Union Mills, refused medical treatment. While investigating, deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone, and paraphernalia.

Before deputies were able to secure charges on the driver, after arriving at the hospital, Kennedy fled on foot.

With assistance from the Rutherfordton Police Department, Kennedy was taken into custody, charged, and provided medical treatment while in custody.

Alexandria Kennedy (Source: Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

As a result, Kennedy and Worley were arrested and charged with the following:

Alexandria Kennedy:

trafficking in methamphetamine

flee to elude arrest w/mv

maintaining a vehicle

simple possess sch vi cs

simple possess sch II cs

driving while license revoked

operate vehicle with no insurance

fictitious registration plate

reckless driving to endanger

driving left of center

Alexandria Kennedy was given a $110,000 secured bond.

Curtis Worley (Souce: Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Curtis Worley:

trafficking in methamphetamine

pwimsd Marijuana

possess paraphernalia

simple possess sch II

Curtis Worley was given an $85,000 secured bond.