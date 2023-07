ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men were arrested Monday morning on murder charges in Anderson.

The Anderson Police Department said Jiyon Shytavious Mattison and Teondez Draquandais Crocker were arrested Monday morning without incident. Both men are charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

They are accused of the July 22 killing of Derrick Lamar Wiley.

The men will appear before a judge on Tuesday morning for an arraignment.