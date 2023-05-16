Gaffney, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested in Gaffney Monday on drug and weapon charges.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Edward Lamar Davidson Jr., 29, and Edward Lamar Davidson Sr., 54, were arrested when a search warrant uncovered found pounds of marijuana, four hand guns, two long guns, a scale and two bags of gambling papers and ball tabs in their home on North Gate Road in Gaffney.

Officers also seized more than $3,000 in money they claim to be from drug sales and illegal gambling operations.

Both men were booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.