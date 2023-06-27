ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested in Anderson County after drugs were found hidden in a speaker inside their car.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped a White GMC Acadia along I-85 for speeding, but said the nervousness of the driver and his passenger alerted the deputy something was wrong.

The sheriff’s office said when deputies asked to search the car the driver refused.

“The driver said he was not able to search his car,” PIO for Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Carrie Miller said. “At that time our deputy called in a K9 and his handler to come in and search the vehicle. When the K9 arrived on scene he conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle and it was positive with narcotics.”

The Anderson County Coroners’ Office said they’ve seen an increase in drug-related deaths.

They said they’re thankful for the work the sheriff’s office does to get drugs off the street.

“Our law enforcement agencies have been out trying to stop the flow,” Anderson County Chief Deputy Coroner Don Mccowen said. “It still seems to be a big factor here. Last year alone in Anderson County we had 106 total drug deaths. For a county our size that is an awful lot.”

The sheriff’s office said they place many deputies along I-85 because it’s a major highway connecting Charlotte and Atlanta.

Deputies said during the stop they found more than two kilos of cocaine and a handgun.

“That’s pretty big for a drug bust,” Miller said. “I don’t want to put a number on what the average is but that’s a lot of drugs that they were trafficking.”

Huntley Dixon and Matthew Hemmings have both been charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The sheriff’s office said both men’s bonds have been set at $100,000 for drug trafficking and $10,000 for possession of a weapon.