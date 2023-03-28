Two Buncombe County men were arrested and charged for sexual exploitation of a minor

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Special Investigations Unit in Buncombe County arrested two men in connection with a child pornography investigation.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Hanalei Boyd and James Edd Ligon Jr. were charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after a Cyber Alert from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A February 2023 search warrant resulted in the discovery of approximately 1,000 sexually explicit photos of children.

Boyd was charged with 10 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was placed in the Buncombe County Detention Center and issued a $30,000 bond.

Ligon Jr. was charged with five counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was also placed in the Buncombe County Detention Center after being issued a $20,000 bond.