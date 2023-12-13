FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people are behind bars in connection with the shooting death of a man in Forest City.

According to the Forest City Police Department, officers were called to Harmon Street in Forest City for reports of a shooting over the summer.

A woman was injured in the shooting and Brandon Gerard Holland was found dead at the scene. Last week, one man was indicted in the killing, and another charged Tuesday for their involvement after the fact.

According to the police department, on December 4, Zachariah Da’Vine Hines was indicted for first degree murder after detectives presented information to a grand jury. Hines was served with the indictment and is currently incarcerated with no bond.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested Joshua Adam King Jr, from Morganton, for accessory after the fact. King is currently incarcerated in Burke County.

