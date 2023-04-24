ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people have been charged for a hit and run that critically injured a a bicyclist in March.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the vehicle that struck Neil Arthur Carithers, 48, on March 31 was located.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Cameron Jonti Cooper. They are charged with felony hit and run inflicting serious injury and driving with a license revoked.

A passenger, identified as Desiree Rene Reynolds, 34, is also charged with aid and abet felony hit and run and allowing an unlicensed driver to operate her vehicle.

Carithers, who was hit by the vehicle when walking with a bicycle near the 1055 block of Patton Avenue, is still being treated for his injuries.