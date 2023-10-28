RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sherriff’s Office said that two people were arrested after a traffic stop that took place on Saturday.

Deputies said that pulled over a vehicle that was being driven by Matthew Dante Young. Upon further investigation, deputies found around 15 grams of pressed fentanyl pills, 29 grams of marijuana, and multiple drug paraphernalia items.

Young along with the passenger, Rozalyn Carolee Toney were arrested and charged with the following:

Matthew Dante Young:

trafficking opium or heroin

possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver (pwimsd) schedule vi

possess drug paraphernalia not for marijuana

possess marijuana paraphernalia

Rozalyn Carolee Toney:

trafficking opium or heroin

possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver (pwimsd) schedule vi

possess drug paraphernalia not for marijuana

possess marijuana paraphernalia

Both Young and Toney received 100,000 secured bonds.