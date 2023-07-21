WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – An 18 year old Charlotte man and a 17 year old juvenile have been arrested on charges related to a break-in at an Oconee car dealership.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Jacorrion Rasean Montgomery, 18, was taken into the Oconee County Detention Center Friday morning on one count each of burglary and petit larceny.

The juvenile was booked into the jail at 12:29 p.m. Friday on one count each of burglarly, petit larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle. Because of his age, the sheriff’s office is not identifying the teenager.

According to the sheriff’s office a deputy was called to the Lake Keowee Chrysler Dodge on Highway 123 at around 3:15 a.m. Friday for a reported burglary. When he arrived at the dealership, the deputy found Montgomery being held by a private security officer at the dealership.

The security officer told deputies Montgomery and others were found inside the dealership trying to steal key fobs. According to the sheriff’s office Montgomery fell after exiting the dealership. No vehicles were reported stolen.

At the dealership deputies said they did find vehicles left by suspects, including a 2023 Dodge Charger which was reported stolen in Darlington County and recently involved in a chase with the Seneca Police Department.

The sheriff’s office said the break in is still under investigation.