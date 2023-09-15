SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were killed and more were injured in a wreck on Highway 221 near Chesnee Highway on Friday evening.

According to the state highway patrol the wreck occurred at around 5:15 p.m. when the driver of a SUV turned left in front of an oncoming pickup truck.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Jennifer Frye Tucker, 45, of Chesnee, was pronounced dead at the scene. Four others were injured and taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for various injuries.

One of those transported, Gena Renae Kirby, 54, of Chesnee, died at the hospital, the coroner’s office said.

The wreck is still under investigation.