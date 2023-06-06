HENDSERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two Hendersonville residents will spend up to 10 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

According to the office of District Attorney Andrew Murray, Bryon A. Gaines, 55 and Luis Obispo, 19, were sentenced to between 90 and 120 months in prison after they pleaded guilty to tracking meth.

According to Murray’s office, on April 27, 2021, Gaines was arrested after he was seen in the parking lot of an Ingles meeting with multiple people who would briefly get in his car and then leave. When police stopped the people who met with Gaines, they found 85 and 90 grams respectively of methamphetamine. One of the people stopped told police they’d bought the drugs from Gaines.

A search of Gaines’ home revealed 400 grams of methamphetamine, 27 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of fentanyl, 197 grams of marijuana and $5,500 in cash. He was charged and plead guilty to one county of trafficking methamphetamine.

The district attorney’s office said Obispo was serving a yearlong probation for a felony possession conviction when a surprise visit from his probation officer landed him back in jail.

When officers came to his house, Obispo reportedly met them at the door, smelling like marijuana. From the door police said they could see marijuana leaves and stems in plain sight.

A search of his house revealed 480 grams of methamphetamine, 466 grams of marijuana, four guns and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

He pleaded guilty to one county of trafficking methamphetamine.