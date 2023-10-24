ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two weapons were confiscated at an Upstate school Monday morning.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, school officials at Westside High School confiscated two weapons after a student was stopped walking through the metal detector.

Parents received an email from the school on Monday that said:

Parents and Guardians, This morning at Westside High School, the administration and school resource officer confiscated two weapons from a student without incident as the student walked through the EVOLV Weapons Detection System. As always, the security of our students is our top priority. Thank you for your continued support of our school and all of our students and faculty. Anderson District 5

The student is being charged with carrying a weapon onto school property.

According to the sheriff’s office, the student was already under probation for a weapons charge and wearing an ankle monitor.

The student has since been transported to Columbia.