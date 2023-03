CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured following a shooting that happened in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting on Stetson Lane off Highway 5 around 11:38 a.m.

Once on the scene, deputies located two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

They have been airlifted to hospitals.

This is an ongoing investigation.

