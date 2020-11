GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that left two people injured Sunday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Johnathan Bragg, police responded to the area of Halton Rd. and Congaree Rd. around 3:57 p.m. in reference to shots being fired between vehicles.

Sgt. Bragg said there was a short vehicle pursuit as well as a pursuit on foot. Two people suffered gunshot wounds in the incident.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.