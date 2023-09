GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were sent to the hospital on Friday after a pickup truck collided with a school bus.

According to the Greer Police Department, the wreck happened at around 2 p.m. near the Neighborhood Market on Highway 29. There were no students on board the bus at the time and the driver of the bus was unharmed.

The police department said two people in the pickup truck were taken Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries.

The wreck is still under investigation.