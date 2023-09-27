SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating two separate shootings which happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning in Spartanburg.

The first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Canaan Pointe Apartments on Canaan Pointe Drive.

Spartanburg Police said three men approached the rear of an apartment and fired multiple shots into the building.

A juvenile was hit by gunfire and suffered injuries to his legs. He was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

The second shooting happened outside a home on Alma Byrd Lane around 2:15 a.m.

According to Spartanburg Police, officers arrived to find a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV with gunshot wounds to her legs and back.

Witnesses told officers that two suspects ran from the scene after the shooting.

The victim was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police said the two shootings are not related.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or the Spartanburg Police Department.