SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the shooting happened on Cornell Street at around 5:15 p.m. The police department said no one called 911 after the shooting, but two victims drove themselves to the hospital.

One of those victims is in stable condition, the other needed surgery, the department said.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.